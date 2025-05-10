City’s budget proposal calls for budget cuts to PAB

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Accountability Board is facing a budget cut of $328,000, according to the budget proposal released by the mayor’s office on Friday. This comes after a court decision against the authority of the PAB.

The budget proposal, which is 113 pages long, shows the PAB’s funding cut is due to the elimination of one full-time job and one part-time job and a move to a less expensive office space.

At City Hall, Mayor Malik Evans said the city is spending new money on public safety.

“Some of our new public safety investments include a new youth re-entry program that provides support services to help young people escape the cycle of recidivism,” Mayor Evans said. “I know my buddy Vic is looking up there and he’s happy about it.”

Mayor Evans was referring to Vic Saunders, the man who ran the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, who recently died. The mayor said Saunders dedicated his life to the cause of peace.

