City’s first board game lounge opens in Rochester on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dice Versa, the city’s first board game lounge held its grand opening on Saturday. It’s in the Midtown area at 280 East Broad Street, the former home of Original Grain.

The celebration showcased the new space, menu and diverse selection of board games. The lounge provides a bar-like experience with a selection of cocktails, wine, appetizers, and shareable plates.

In collaboration with Penfield’s Just Games, Dice Versa offers a library of over 250 board games. The owner, Riley Dethier, was inspired by the resurgence of traditional board games.

The game fee is $10 per player. This will get you all you can play for as many games as you want.

More information here.