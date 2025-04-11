City’s new Aviation Station Program for youth kicks off Thursday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A group of Rochester teens from the Rochester Public Library had the chance to look at some airplanes close-up at the Rochester Air Center Thursday, as they begin the city’s “Aviation Station Program.”

This program gives students between the ages of 13 to 17 the chance to learn about flight school, talk with industry experts and get more hands-on experience in aircraft and flight simulators. Some students will even get some real flight time with a pilot.

During their visit to the air center Thursday, students took part in a flight simulation, toured the facility and learned about careers in the aviation field.

“It takes so much knowledge and classroom training to be able to fly,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “And this program reinforces that.”

The program will last for eight weeks and take place at the Sully Branch Library.