City’s new online tool lets you estimate your tax bill

Confused about how much you’ll pay in property taxes this year? Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday he is launching a new online tool so you can see an estimate of your upcoming tax bill.

Several city homeowners said their property assessments went by by 50 to 100 percent. But Evans says despite that, most people will see a reduction in their taxes.

The online tool allows you to enter an address and compare this year’s tax burden to the previous year. You can find the estimator here.