City’s R-Centers beginning their winter programming

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city’s R-Centers are expanding their hours as they begin their winter programming and prepare for upcoming school breaks.

The R-Centers will offer more than 200 programs.

They include traditional sports, dancer programs, cooking classes, gaming, and academic enrichment programs.

Most city R-Centers are open from 2 to 9 p.m. They’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Christmas and winter breaks.

