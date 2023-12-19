City’s R-Centers ramping up winter programming

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Winter officially begins Thursday — and the city R-Centers won’t be hibernating when the cold weather hits.

Instead, the city is ramping up winter programming and making sure there’s plenty to do when the kids are on holiday break and February break. We’re talking sports, dance classes, e-sports and nature exploration.

City R-Centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26-29, and many of the programs are free. Check out your options here.