City’s Summer Meals program begins Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday is the first day of the City of Rochester’s Summer Meals program.

The goal is to make sure students can get a free and healthy meal all summer long when they don’t have access to school meals. A survey from 2018 found that between 30% and 40% of children experience food insecurity in some parts of the city.

Foodlink is one of the sponsors of the Summer Meals program and works to deliver meals to locations by car. Here are the locations, dates, and times where meals are available: