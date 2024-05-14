Man calls for ‘accountability’ after Rochester Police car crashes into his vehicle

Man's car totaled after being struck by RPD cruiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A challenging weekend for Rochester Police involved two crashes, resulting in three officers being hospitalized after being struck by drivers who were allegedly under the influence. However, a third crash, appearing to be caused by a police cruiser, involved a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Saratoga Street — with a 2-year-old girl in her car seat in the back.

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Guy Herd, the driver of the civilian car, recounted the event: “I was coming down Lyell this way and he was coming from this direction. When I looked up and saw him he was right here, making the turn coming right into me.”

Herd described the immediate aftermath as a state of shock. His car was totaled, and he expressed concerns about the lack of communication from the city regarding accountability.

“Accountability. I’m doing all this running around. Have to rent a car, my car is totaled. And now I have to go searching for a car. And I’ve heard nothing from the city,” Herd explained. He said he doesn’t remember seeing or hearing lights and sirens.

News10NBC spoke with Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department about what people in Herd’s position should do.

Berkeley Brean: Who pays for the damage to the civilian’s car?

Capt. Greg Bello, RPD: Similar to an insurance company, if you get into an accident and the other party is at fault. You file a claim against the other party. … People file claims with the city law department, and then if the city is found at fault with that collision then the law department will pay out.”

State law can protect police, ambulance, fire and highway departments in crashes like this. State law exempts them from paying damages as long as there was no reckless disregard for people’s safety.

Despite the legal avenues available, Herd expressed a desire for more immediate and compassionate communication from city officials.

“I would like them to at least reach out… That’s the bare minimum they can do — ‘What can we do for you? Is your granddaughter okay?’ Stuff like that. You know, what normal people would do,” said Herd.

The RPD did reach out to Herd on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash’s impact was significant, with all airbags deploying, indicating the severity of the collision. Herd’s vehicle technology also played a crucial role, as his phone settings included an emergency SOS feature that alerted his family immediately after detecting the abrupt stop.

