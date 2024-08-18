Clarissa Street Reunion celebrates neighborhood’s legacy

By News10NBC

The community celebrated the history of Clarissa Street on Saturday with music and activities.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community celebrated the history of Clarissa Street on Saturday with music and activities.

The 26th annual Clarissa Street Reunion paid homage to the neighborhood’s history of raising world-class jazz musicians throughout the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. It was also a center for Black-owned businesses.

It also celebrates the neighborhood’s legacy and strength after the community was uprooted in the 1970s during the development of I-490.

Since its inception in 1996, the reunion has brought together thousands of people and celebrated the memories and relationships of the neighborhood.