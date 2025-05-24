Class action lawsuit claims URMC shared personal info with Facebook; settlement pending

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A class-action lawsuit against the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) has led to a proposed settlement. The lawsuit alleged that URMC violated federal and state privacy laws by using tracking technologies on its public website, which shared personal information with Facebook.

URMC denied these allegations but has agreed to a settlement.

The settlement involves anyone who accessed or used the URMC MyChart patient portal between Jan. 11, 2021 and Jan. 11, 2023, or filled out a form on URMC’s public website between Jan. 1, 2018 and June 12, 2018. If approved, the University of Rochester would pay $2.85 million into a settlement fund.

Eligible individuals have until July 21 to submit a claim. A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Aug. 21.

