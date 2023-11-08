Palmyra-Macedon High School evacuated due to bomb threat

MACEDON, N.Y. — The Palmyra-Macedon High School was evacuated on Wednesday morning because of a written bomb threat at the high school.

The district says local law enforcement found that the building is safe. The district’s director of safety and law enforcement investigated the threat after learning about it and are continuing to investigate.

High school students notified the district about the threat and students evacuated to the middle school. Only the high school was evacuated. This message was sent to families:

“The High School building has been deemed safe following an investigation by the District and local law enforcement into a written bomb threat. Classes are proceeding as normal. This morning, the District was notified by High School students of the threat. The school was evacuated as law enforcement, and the District’s Director of Safety investigated the situation. Students evacuated to the Middle School. This evacuation only applied to the High School. The investigation into the threat is ongoing. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this matter. Further updates will be shared. “