“Clean Sweep” Saturday volunteers gather at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Mayor Malik Evans greeted a crowd at Innovative Field Saturday morning for this year’s annual ‘Clean Sweep’ Saturday neighborhood beautification program.

Rain didn’t keep the crowd away as volunteers crowded into innovative field Saturday morning before departing to one of the area’s 69 project sites, all in an effort to make Rochester live up to it’s name as the Flower City.

Since 2006, volunteers having been turning out to Innovative Field before departing on a 69 site beautification tour around the City of Rochester.

Volunteer Lisa Kuhmann said that “We are volunteering from Person Centered Housing Options. We work and oversee the Peace Village Encampment, so we are excited to be down there where we are familiar, familiar with people, working to make the city clean.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was on hand to provide support for this year’s teams.

“I feel great for it to be cold and rainy and still have over 2,000 people show up to hit the streets and clean up our city. It just tells me that so many people have pride Rochester, and it warms my heart,” Evans said.

Clean Sweep Saturday is held each spring at Innovative Field where volunteers gather to eat a light breakfast, grab a t-shirt, and get a photo taken before heading out for assignments across the city.

According to Mayor Evans, turnout at today’s event is just one indication of how truly proud people are of their city.

“What is important for people to know, that everyone cares. And, this shows that people care about the City of Rochester, when you have this many people willing to come on a cold Saturday, when it’s raining just a little bit. Tey pushed all of that aside to show their commitment to the city of Rochester,” Evans said.

Watching the crowd disperse across the city, Rochester Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver said the event is a testament to the big heart Rochesterians have across the region.

“These kind of things are what instills pride in your community. I think that when people can get together for a common cause that helps all of us, I think it makes a big difference,” Silver said.



