Cleanup begins after massive fire destroys entire block in Seneca County

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

OVID, N.Y. – Cleanup efforts are underway in Seneca County after a massive fire destroyed an entire block in Ovid. The fire, which broke out on Jan. 21, destroyed six businesses and 20 apartments.

The Ovid Fire Department shared a video on Facebook showing an excavator digging through the debris.

The only injuries reported were to two firefighters who experienced clothing freezing to them.

A power charger is likely what started the fire, said the fire chief and Seneca County sheriff.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI