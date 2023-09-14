Clear the Shelter, effort by NBC stations, finds home for more than a million pets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clear the Shelters effort by NBC stations across the country, including News10NBC, has found homes for more than a million pets.

More than one million pets have been adopted nationwide since the initiative started in 2015. To commemorate the adoptions, Greater Good Charities and the Animal Rescue Site presented an $10,000 grant to a New York City shelter.

The campaign’s national sponsor, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, also committed to providing $10,000 meals worth of pet food. The campaign has brought in more than $575,000 to participating animal shelters and rescues this year. You can still donate through Sept. 30 here.