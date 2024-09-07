ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clothesline Art Festival continues on Sunday throughout the grounds of the Memorial Art Gallery.

Over 300 artists from across the country are selling their work this weekend at the fundraiser for the museum on University Avenue. The fundraiser is now in its 60th year.

The festival also includes live entertainment, food trucks, and opportunities to explore the museum. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can bring donations of toiletries and personal care products to the festival for a collection drive for Sample Soap. The group aims to help homeless people, refugees, domestic violence survivors, and more. There will be drop-off boxes at each of the two gate entrances.