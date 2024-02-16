Club at MCC that led protests against long guns on campus has been suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A student-run club at Monroe Community College has been suspended. It comes after the club protested the school granting its peace officers long guns in case of emergencies.

The Young Democratic Socialists of America protested against long guns on Monday, arguing the weapons are intimidating and unnecessary.

The Student Government Association says the club violated the student code of conduct, among other policies. The resolution says the club disrupted the rights of other student groups to hold events in the terrace and atrium.

It says the club also violated a posting policy for club and organization flyers. The group was given a number of steps it must take to avoid being de-chartered.