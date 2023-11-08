Clyde-Savannah postpones school board meeting at request of law enforcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District is postponing its board of education meeting scheduled for Wednesday at the request of law enforcement, according to the district’s superintendent.

The meeting is rescheduled for next Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. It comes as police are investigating an alleged assault against an underclassman inside a locker room at the high school before football practice. Sources told News10NBC that a Snapchat video shows a handful of players holding down the student and assaulting him. The Clyde-Savannah School District canceled the rest of the football season because of the investigation.