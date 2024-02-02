Clyde-Savannah sexual abuse case: Judge to determine whether charges to be brought to trial

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Three Clyde-Savannah High School teenagers are due back in Wayne County Court.

They’re accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old teammate in the boys’ locker room before practice in October.

Attorneys for the teens asked the judge to review the grand jury minutes to determine if the charges are worth bringing to trial.

A decision is expected Friday.

The three teens are suspended from school for the rest of the year.