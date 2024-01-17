Clyde-Savannah teens charged with assaulting student to appear in court Wednesday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The three Clyde-Savannah teens who are accused of sexually assaulting another student in a locker room are back in court Wednesday.

The event allegedly took place in a locker room before football practice in October.

The judge decided to move the case to Youth Part Court, meaning the case details will be public.

The court says it found the teens acted in a heinous manner.

The judge also decided that a fourth teen, who is charged with unlawful surveillance in this case, would be moved to Family Court.