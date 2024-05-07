CMAC announces 2024 concert series
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – CMAC announced their 2024 Concert Season Lineup that begins on May 24.
May 24: The Avett Brothers with special guest Sierra Ferrell
June 2: Zac Brown Band
June 9: The Warren Haynes Band featuring the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
June 11: John Fogerty with special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Hearty Har
June 15: Goose
June 21: Carrie Underwood
June 22: Oliver Anthony
June 29: Brandi Carlile featuring The Hanseroth Twins
July 5: Norah Jones with special guest Mavis Staples
July 10: Jason Mraz and The Superband with special guest Ripe
July 18: Cody Jinks with special guest Blackberry Smoke
July 20: Dierks Bentley with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Mae Estes
July 25: Chicago
August 9: Little River Band with special guests Firefall and John Ford Coley
August 15: Sam Hunt with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Dalton Dover
August 16: Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest Margo Price
August 29: Pentatonix
August 30: Miranda Lambert
Tickets for all shows are on sale through Ticketmaster.com or at the CMAC Main Box Office at 3389 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. The Box Office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 12 – 4 p.m. and opens all show days at noon. Visit cmacevents.com for more information.