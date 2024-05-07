CMAC announces 2024 concert series

By News10NBC

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – CMAC announced their 2024 Concert Season Lineup that begins on May 24.

May 24: The Avett Brothers with special guest Sierra Ferrell

June 2: Zac Brown Band

June 9: The Warren Haynes Band featuring the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

June 11: John Fogerty with special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Hearty Har

June 15: Goose

June 21: Carrie Underwood

June 22: Oliver Anthony

June 29: Brandi Carlile featuring The Hanseroth Twins

July 5: Norah Jones with special guest Mavis Staples

July 10: Jason Mraz and The Superband with special guest Ripe

July 18: Cody Jinks with special guest Blackberry Smoke

July 20: Dierks Bentley with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Mae Estes

July 25: Chicago

August 9: Little River Band with special guests Firefall and John Ford Coley

August 15: Sam Hunt with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Dalton Dover

August 16: Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest Margo Price

August 29: Pentatonix

August 30: Miranda Lambert

Tickets for all shows are on sale through Ticketmaster.com or at the CMAC Main Box Office at 3389 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. The Box Office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 12 – 4 p.m. and opens all show days at noon. Visit cmacevents.com for more information.