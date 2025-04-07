CMAC announces two new shows coming to the venue this summer

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ahead of the summer season, CMAC has announced Benson Boone and The Beach Boys will be coming to Canandaigua this summer.

Boone will be coming to Canandaigua on June 5. About a month later, The Beach Boys will make their way to the CMAC stage on July 6.

Boone is known for his hit “Beautiful Things,” that he recently sang at this year’s Grammy’s. The Beach Boys are known for their hits such as “Surfin’ USA,” and “Good Vibrations.”

Tickets will go on sale for both of these shows on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Hozier and The Killers also will be heading to CMAC this summer on July 13 and August 2. To get tickets and to see the full list of shows coming to CMAC this summer, click here.