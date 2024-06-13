Co-defendant of Kelvin Vickers expected to be sentenced Thursday for murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday for murdering two men on North Clinton Avenue. It happened the day before RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz was killed in an ambush.

Raheim Robinson was convicted of shooting and killing both Ricky Collinge Jr. and MyJel Rand the early morning of July 20, 2022. His two co-defendants, Kelvin Vickers and Deadrick Fulwiley, have already been sentenced for those two murders.

In addition to first degree-murder, Robinson was also convicted of attempted murder, arson, and gun charges. A third person was wounded in the shooting. The two men were killed during three days of gang violence over illegal marijuana dealing that led an officer being murdered.

Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng, were investigating the two murders when they were ambushed on Bauman Street. Mazurkiewicz was shot to death and Seng was wounded. Vickers – a gang member from Boston – was found guilty of the aggravated murder of Mazurkiewicz and aggravated attempted murder of Seng.

Vickers is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.