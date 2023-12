ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The co-owner of a beloved Rochester business has died.

Fran Beth, the co-owner of Marge’s Lakeside Inn in the Sea Breeze area, died on Wednesday morning according to a Facebook post by her daughter Francine. She was 81.

The mother-daughter duo have run the beach-side tavern for many years. Marge’s has been in their family for more than 60 years.