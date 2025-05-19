Coach bus found on Jefferson Road with minor damages

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene where a coach bus was left with minor damages near Jefferson Road by the Golden Corral Monday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, they got a request from the New York State Police to help in finding a bus involved in a crash on the New York State Thruway.

Deputies say they were able to find the bus on Jefferson Road and let Troopers, along with the Department of Transportation, know of the location.

Our photojournalist at the scene did not see anyone on the bus. We reached out to state police for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.