Coca-Cola announces new facility in Webster for lactose-free milk; projecting 250 jobs

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Coca-Cola Company will build a new facility in Webster to create lactose-free milk products, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.

The 745,000 square-foot facility on Tebor Road could create up to 250 new jobs. The $650 million project will break ground in the fall and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Fairlife, owned by Coca-Cola, will use the Webster facility to filter milk, removing lactose and much of the sugar while leaving the protein and calcium. Some Fairlife products include protein shakes and meal replacement shakes.

Hochul said the facility will make a major impact on the agriculture industry in the Finger Lakes Region. Once complete, the facility is expected to be the largest dairy-producing plant in the Northeast. Empire State Development is providing up to $21 million in tax credits for the project for creating jobs.

Greater Rochester Enterprise, which supports economic development for the Rochester region, has been one of the leading organizers.

“GRE has been working with the company under a code name Izzo. This has been Project Izzo for 10 months, a highly confidential process that we manage with local partners,” said Matt Hurlbutt, President & CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise. “So GRE takes the lead in that endeavor. I can tell you we have had countless calls everyday for those ten months, understanding the site requirements, the utility requirements, working with partners to meet their timelines, and ensure today’s announcement would actually take place.”

In a statement, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the facility will help the region’s high-quality milk reach new markets. He said it’s another example of how the region attracts innovative, high-tech food and beverage manufacturing.

The Coca-Cola Company released this statement:

The Coca-Cola Company has selected Webster, New York as its preferred location for a new fairlife production facility as part of the brand’s continued expansion in the Northeast market. This proposed facility represents the company’s ongoing investment in the continued growth of fairlife. We are looking forward to working collaboratively with the town of Webster and State of New York throughout this process. For more information, you can view our website story here: https://www.coca-colacompany.com/news/coca-cola-builds-fairlife-facility-new-york

