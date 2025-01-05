Cold weather no match for over 800 participants at Winter Warrior Marathon

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The cold weather on Saturday provided the perfect backdrop for the Fleet Feet Winter Warrior Half, Quarter, and Relay Marathon.

More than 800 participants took on the challenge at Monroe Community College. Racers had the option to choose from a variety of distances.

Fleet Feet said the goal of the event was to show people that working out can be done in the winter.

This marathon marked the first event of the 2025 Fleet Feet Four Season Challenge.

