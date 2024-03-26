Combining e-file and direct deposit is the fastest way to get your refund

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reminded taxpayers of the fastest and easiest ways to file their tax returns, check their refund status, and receive their money as quickly as possible ahead of the April 15 deadline.



Many New Yorkers qualify to e-file their state and federal taxes for free with the Direct File and Free File programs:



Direct File



New York State and the IRS have developed a new program that allows eligible New Yorkers to e-file their federal and state personal income tax returns for free. The Direct File pilot program is currently open to New Yorkers reporting certain types of income and claiming certain credits and adjustments.



Free File



Taxpayers may also be eligible to use Free File software to e-file their federal and state income tax returns—at no cost. Free File provides free tax preparation software options to eligible New Yorkers through the Tax Department’s Free File web page at www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile/.



To avoid fees, carefully review eligibility criteria for each software provider and access the Free File software directly from the Tax Department’s website: www.tax.ny.gov (search: Free File).



If you do not qualify to use one of New York’s Free File software providers, you still have choices. See Other e-file options on the Tax Department website to learn more.



Choose Direct Deposit



You’ll receive your refund faster if it’s directly deposited into your bank account rather than mailed as a paper check.



To use direct deposit, simply enter your bank’s nine-digit routing number and your account number on the return you’re filing. For checking accounts, this information is available on your checks; for savings accounts, contact your bank or review your other bank records. If you use an online banking application, you should find the information you need in your mobile banking app.



Quickly check your refund status



After submitting a completed return, taxpayers can quickly view the status of their New York State tax refund anytime by using the Check your Refund application on the Tax Department website: www.tax.ny.gov (search: refund).



It’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund and provides the same information available to our phone representatives—only without the wait!



You can also get updates about the status of your refund by logging in to your Online Services account. An Online Services account allows you to request electronic communications for bills and related notices and other notifications. To do this, simply: Log in to (or create) your Individual Online Services account. Select your name in the upper right-hand corner of your Account Summary homepage. Select Preferences from the drop-down menu, Under Electronic notification options, choose the types of electronic communications you want to receive notifications for.

