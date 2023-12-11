‘Come on down!’: Price is Right Live coming to Rochester April 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – West Herr Auditorium Theatre will host The Price is Right Live on April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. and will be available at Ticketmaster and the West Herr Auditorium Box Office.

This is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prize as the legendary television game show visits Rochester.

Alongside a celebrity host, randomly selected contestants play favorite games, spin the big wheel, and win prizes ranging from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

The Price is Right is network television’s number one daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

For more information: Facebook Twitter and Instagram.