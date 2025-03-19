Comedian Jim Gaffigan announces show at Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Comedian and Actor Jim Gaffigan has announced his “Everything Is Wonderful” tour will be making a stop here in Rochester.

Gaffigan will be performing Friday, Dec. 12 at Blue Cross Arena. This is not Gaffigan’s first trip to Rochester, as he has performed at the Rochester Auditorium Theater in 2022 and has expressed his love for Rochester’s Garbage Plate across his platforms.

Rochester is not the only stop in New York Gaffigan will make, as he is also set to have shows in Binghamton, Albany and Poughkeepsie.

Pre-sale for tickets is set to begin Wednesday at 10a.m. with code “WONDERFUL.” Blue Cross Arena will also be hosting a pre-sale that begins Thursday at 10a.m. They go on sale to the general public Friday at 10a.m.

Here is a photo of Gaffigan enjoying a Garbage Plate from January 2020, courtesy of jimgaffigan on Instagram.