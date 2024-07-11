Comedian Pete Davidson will headline the Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Comedian and film producer Pete Davidson, who spent years as a cast member for Saturday Night Live, will headline the Rochester Fringe Festival in September.

Davidson will take the stage at Kodak Hall within the Eastman Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are are available online now here.

Tickets are between $45 and $129, plus $8 venue ticketing fees, and people must 18 and over to attend. The full lineup for the 13th annual Rochester Fringe Festival will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 23 and tickets will go on sale that day.

This year’s Rochester Fringe Festival will run from Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 21. As always, it will feature hundreds of shows featuring comedy, theatre, dance, music, and film. There will be plenty of free shows.