Comedy night raises money for Spina Bifida Association

Comedy show fundraises for Spina Bifida Association

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Spina Bifida Association hosted a night of comedy in Canandaigua Saturday night. They say they put the “fun” in fundraiser.

The show aimed to raise money for the association — an organization that shows support for those with Spina Bifida through research, advocacy, and education.

Comedian Ross Bennett, seen on Late Night with David Letterman, was the headliner.

Spina Bifida is a neural tube defect that affects thousands of children each year. There is no cure for Spina Bifida, but most people lead long lives.