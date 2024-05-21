COMIDA board approves tax incentives for TopGolf project at CityGate

COMIDA board approves tax incentives for TopGolf in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Tax incentives for a new TopGolf facility in Brighton were approved on Tuesday, and it’s expected to have a big economic impact on the area.

“This influx of tourists, an estimated quarter million a year, will boost local businesses, including restaurants, hotels, other retail stores,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) board voted 6-1 in favor of tax incentives for the project during a packed meeting Tuesday. TopGolf plans to start construction later this year at a parcel of grass behind Costco in Brighton.

Developers want TopGolf to be a regional, central destination for Monroe County. It would be the first TopGolf in Western New York, and the second in the state,

Proponents say tax breaks, to the tune of more than $4 million, will jumpstart TopGolf in CityGate. Developers say the project, located in the town of Brighton, should create nearly 300 jobs. Also approved were incentives for a Del Monte hotel to go on the city of Rochester’s side of the border.

“This particular project will take essentially a landlocked, idle, former landfill site — right, it’s a former landfill — over next ten years, (it) will generate roughly $324,000 in property tax revenue to Monroe County, the town and school, and it will take that site and transform it,” Bello said.

“It’s important for us to have winter events to promote, winter attractions to promote in Monroe County — and this is it,” Don Jeffries, president of Visit Rochester, said.

Others were more skeptical.

“It’d be great if they came here, but you have no idea if the benefits outweigh the costs, you have no idea how many people are coming to TopGolf from outside of Monroe County,” said Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, who represents parts of Rochester and Irondequoit.

“In the age of climate change, and in the beginning of the age of energy and resource scarcity, we should be giving incentives to community organizations and food relocalization,” said Claudia Perea, a community member.

Developers hope to start construction before the end of this year, with plans to complete the project in summer 2025.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.