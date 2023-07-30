Commercial trucks on fire on Pool St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department went to 127 Pool St. at 1:04 p.m. on Sunday after multiple calls of smoke in the area, and trucks on fire. The person in the house was able to get out safely.

There were several commercial trucks on fire in the fenced-in parking lot at 127 Pool St. RFD quickly put out the fire, which kept the fire from damaging the other fleet of trucks in the lot, as well as keeping damage to 133 Pool St. to a minimum.

Multiple trucks were severely damaged as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.