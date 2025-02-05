Community calls for reform after Robert Brooks’ death ruled a homicide

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The tragic death of Robert Brooks has sparked a community outcry for prison reform. Brooks, from Greece, died after being beaten by prison guards, and his death has now been ruled a homicide, according to the Albany Times Union.

There was an event at East High School, organized by the Police Accountability Board. The meeting, titled “How Many More – A Call for Change, Action and Accountability,” drew dozens of community members, including Robert Brooks’ father, Robert Ricks.

“This is no longer about my son. It’s about her and her and him and her and her dad and her uncle and my nieces and my nephews,” said Ricks, pointing to children surrounding him as he spoke. “That’s what it’s about.”

Ricks emphasized the need for change, hoping that incarcerated people will leave prison better than they entered.

“My hope is they can go to jail and come out better than they was when they went in,” he said.

A former inmate shared his experience, highlighting the lack of accountability within the prison system.

“Your retribution was you was beat damn near to death. You couldn’t complain to no one,” he said.

Community members and activists are advocating for measures like implementing cameras in correctional facilities.

“It’s about time for accountability,” said the former inmate. “All of them need cameras in ’em.”

Lesli Myers-Small from the Police Accountability Board noted the importance of body-worn camera footage in bringing such incidents to light.

“There should be policies, there should be procedures in place that help to prevent things like this,” she said.

The Rochester Police Union, and the Locust Club, criticized the Police Accountability Board’s involvement, stating it was inappropriate since Brooks did not die in Rochester or get arrested by Rochester police. However, they offered condolences for Brooks’ death.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.