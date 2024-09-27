City and county ask for feedback on plan to boost local arts and culture

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester and Monroe County want to hear from the public about its Art & Culture Plan, which aims to shape the region’s arts landscape for years to come.

Community members came to at Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School to offer their ideas on Thursday night. The final plan will identify opportunities for existing cultural assets, ways to foster economic development, and ways to enhance quality of life.

“Artists are entrepreneurs, right? So, they’re becoming a stronger business because we recognize there’s a robust arts and culture network here,” said Heather Anderson, associate city planner for the Office of City Planning. “But we have opportunities to further grow it and to really make it into an economic engine and increase economic opportunities for local artists.”

There will be another meeting called Art & Culture & Future & Roc on Friday night. It runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Roc Arts & Events Space on 215 Tremont St., Door 3, Floor 3. It will feature artists and city staff sharing their visions for the future of art in Rochester, using slides.

You can learn more about the plan and give feedback through a survey here. Here’s the list of upcoming community meetings on the Art & Culture Plan:

Arts & Culture Plan Community Meetings

5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Edgerton Stardust Ballroom on 41 Backus St.

5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Virtual Community Meeting. Register here.

Arts & Culture Plan Pop-Up Events: