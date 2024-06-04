Community can weigh-in Tuesday on future name of RCSD School No. 33

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community is invited to weigh-in on the future name of RCSD School No. 33 on Webster Avenue.

The school’s current namesake, John James Audobon, was a naturalist and artist. He also owned slaves and some have pushed to strip the building of his name.

The district has renamed a number of schools in recent years to recognize local achievements of women and people of color. The school board intends to name the school after educator Iris Banister, who worked in the district for more than three decades. She died earlier this year.

The forum starts at 5 p.m. at the central office on 131 West Broad Street. The deadline to sign up to speak has already passed.