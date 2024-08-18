Community celebrates Latinx culture at The International Plaza

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday was a big day for the Latinx community in Rochester, at the second annual Latinx Art and Culture Celebration at The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue.

This year’s festival featured an adaptation of the classic Russian play “Peter and the Wolf” with a Latin twist from Geva Theatre. The performance, renamed “Pedro and the Wolf,” featured two performances from the Borinquen Dance Theatre.

“This really focused on this community, the Latinx community, and the beautiful collaboration that Geva has with all of these collaborators,” said Rachael DeGuzman, associate artistic director at Geva Theatre.

People also received a free frozen treat and were able to browse local art.