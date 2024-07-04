Community celebrates life, legacy of Austin Steward

Community celebrates life and legacy of Austin Steward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the community came together Wednesday to celebrate an important abolitionist in Rochester’s history.

Austin Steward escaped slavery and was one of Rochester’s first Black business owners, first public educators, and first anti-slavery activists in the area.

This year is the third celebration of Steward, and community members celebrated by re-enacting one of his most memorable speeches about freedom and giving out Austin Steward Awards.

Organizers of the event say Steward is one of the crucial forefathers of Black Rochester who still inspires people to this day.