Community celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with dance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People put on their dancing shoes and celebrated the kickoff of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday afternoon.

It was a celebration of the annual International Salsa Day and it was part of the Rochester Fringe Festival. There were several food vendors, music, and live entertainment.

“I’m so grateful for these people that bring it in and keep it up. I keep it up because I’m proud of my Latin music,” Victor Antonetti said.

There was also a community recognition for Marcos Santiago for his contributions to Rochester’s Hispanic community.