Community celebrates Three Kings Day with storytelling and music

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A celebration of Three Kings Day took place on Sunday at the Roger Robach Community Center on Beach Avenue.

Three Kings Day is a Christian celebration commemorating the Biblical story of the three kings. There was a film screening, a storytime by the Rochester Latino Theatre Company, live music, and dinner. Organizers said the day and the celebration is important to many Latino communities.

“I think this provides a lot of people within our community the opportunity to celebrate their holiday their way. In a way that has culturally responsive music, culturally appropriate storytelling, and really a community life that is nowhere else,” said Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman.

Organizers said the event was a free family celebration, filled with joy, cultural pride, and a message of health and wellness.