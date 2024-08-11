Community cleans up Neighborhood of the Arts during summer celebration

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Neighborhood of the Arts and Business Association hosted its Summer Social Celebration on Saturday. It included a neighborhood cleanup followed by activities, live music, and workshops at Three Heads Brewing.

The event aimed to bring people together and beautify Rochester. Volunteers of all ages participated in the cleanup efforts.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for our younger generation to include the youth in those efforts, because you’re really setting an example for them that a little goes a long way. And it’s important to take care of your community. It’s almost like an instant gratification thing,” said volunteer Elyssa Rossi.

Walking for Rochester, a local organization, offers community and private cleanups, a volunteer program, and litter removal services to help keep the city clean.

