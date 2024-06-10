Community concert in Greece raises funds for Honor Flight Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — Volunteers came together at the American Legion Post on Dorsey Road in Greece for a benefit concert on Sunday. The money raised supports Honor Flight Rochester, an organization providing veterans with unforgettable journeys.

“I was able to go on the honor flight with my father. And I will tell you in the two days that we were on the honor flight, it changed both of our lives and it changed our relationship, that’s the best way I can describe it,” said John Burns, who served in the Navy.

Since its inception, Honor Flight Rochester has flown more than 4,100 veterans to our nation’s capitol to experience the monuments and memorials built in their honor, all at no cost to them.

Through 15 years of concerts at Post 438, Honor Flight has raised enough money to send more than 250 veterans from the Rochester area. Burns took the trip 15 years ago and says it changed his life.

Veterans on the most recent Honor Flight flew home to Rochester on Memorial Day. The next Honor Flight out of Rochester takes off on June 15.