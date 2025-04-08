Community Garage Sales and Super Fleas series returns to Rochester Public Market Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday marks the return of the Community Garage Sales and Super Fleas event series to the Rochester Public Market.
Happening for 12 days at the market starting in April and ending in October, bargain hunters can shop for both new and used clothing, tools, toys, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, antiques and more, supplied by various vendors.
Vendors include a variety of small businesses, people and community organizations. For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, click here for the application.
The series will take place at the market on North Union Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
- April 13
- April 17
- June 8
- June 22
- July 6
- July 20
- August 3
- August 17
- August 31
- September 14
- September 28
- October 12
To learn more about Rochester’s Public Market, click here.