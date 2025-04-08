Community Garage Sales and Super Fleas series returns to Rochester Public Market Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday marks the return of the Community Garage Sales and Super Fleas event series to the Rochester Public Market.

Happening for 12 days at the market starting in April and ending in October, bargain hunters can shop for both new and used clothing, tools, toys, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, antiques and more, supplied by various vendors.

Vendors include a variety of small businesses, people and community organizations. For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, click here for the application.

The series will take place at the market on North Union Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

April 13

April 17

June 8

June 22

July 6

July 20

August 3

August 17

August 31

September 14

September 28

October 12

To learn more about Rochester’s Public Market, click here.