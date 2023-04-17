Community garage sales return to Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Public Market held its first community garage sale of the season on Sunday. Shoppers filled the aisles, while vendors sold clothing, tools, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, artwork, antiques, and more.

Vendors can register for a table for $35 a day on Sundays throughout the year. Vendors who register to sell will also get a parking space. You can learn more about vending at the annual series here or at the Market Office.

The community garage sales run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days: