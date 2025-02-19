Community gathers to honor Sam Nordquist for second night

GENEVA, N.Y. — People gathered for the second night in a row to remember Sam Nordquist, the transgender man who was tortured for over a month and murdered in Ontario County.

The community gathered at the Presbyterian Church on Park Place in Geneva to pray for Nordquist’s family on Tuesday night.

“Sam wanted love and that’s all he ever wanted. Sam was taken from us and that’s not fair,” said one person who attended the vigil.

The night before, hundreds of people gathered at Wood Library in Canandaigua to pay their respects. We’ve also learned about a rally calling for justice for Nordquist that’s scheduled for Saturday in Canandaigua.

Nordquist’s family told News10NBC that he traveled from Minnesota to the Finger Lakes region back in September to meet his girlfriend who he connected with online. Nordquist’s family reported him missing on Feb. 9 after they lost contact with him. Investigators found him dead in neighboring Yates County three days later.

Five people are charged with Nordquist’s murder after New York State Police found that the 24-year-old endured “prolonged physical and psychological abuse.” The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office said on Sunday that there’s no indication at this time that Nordquist’s murder was a hate crime.

