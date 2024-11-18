Community gives feedback on projects planned for Genesee Riverway

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Genesee Land Trust hosted a community forum on Sunday about the revitalization projects planned around the Genesee Riverway in Rochester.

Community members had the chance to learn about the projects and give their feedback.

“There’s a lot of exciting projects and work happening in Rochester that stand to have lasting effects on the community, in particular, the communities closest to the river, which tend to be communities that aren’t necessarily included in these conversations,” said Helen Dumas, director of urban engagement at Genesee Land Trust. “Having this type of open house community forum gives everyone an opportunity to share their thoughts and have their voices be heard.”

The projects in the works include the city’s Roc the Riverway projects, the Genesee Riverway Trail extension to Lake Ontario, and the transformation of Inner Loop North.