Community groups rally in support of Good Cause Eviction in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community groups and members of the Rochester City Council are pushing for the city to adopt a new law that would protect tenants from losing their homes due to large rent increases and unfair evictions. The proposed legislation is called “Good Cause Eviction.”

Jadira Susseth, a single mother of eight in Rochester, is facing eviction. She says the stress is taking a toll on her and her children.

“I suffer with anxiety now because of all of the stress they put me through. And not only that, my children have gone through a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, not being able to concentrate in school because these people want to evict me,” Susseth said.

Susseth joined neighbors and City Council member Mary Lupien to rally support for Good Cause Eviction protections.

“This is legislation that was authorized at the state level that cities can opt into so that a landlord show good cause for an eviction. It has to prove that in court. And it has to justify rent hikes beyond a certain percentage point,” Lupien said.

Lupien says the proposal, introduced in June, expands who would qualify for a “small landlord” exemption from the law.

“Other cities that have passed this in New York have said a small landlord is one unit or less. One unit. Our legislation says ten units,” Lupien said.

Despite the eviction notice, Susseth vows to stay in her home with her family as long as she can. “If we move, it will be on our terms. Not because of an unjust eviction. I need to know my kids have a safe place to sleep at night.” Susseth said.

However, not everyone agrees that Good Cause Eviction laws are the solution. Matt Drouin, president of the Freedom First Real Estate Association, has concerns.

“It creates a much harder process for a landlord to get rid of a tenant that is violating their lease,” he said.

Several members of the City Council will host public hearings on Good Cause Eviction over the next few weeks. No registration is required for these hearings. Here’s when they will take place:

South District – Monday, July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church (175 Genesee Street)

East District – Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ryan R-Center (530 Webster Avenue)

Northeast District – Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Public Market (280 North Union Street)

Northwest District – Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edgerton R-Center (41 Backus Street)

