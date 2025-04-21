Community holds vigil in memory of Lake Avenue motorcycle crash victim

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The community held a vigil and balloon release on Sunday in memory of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue.

Rochester Police say the crash happened when a car was turning left into a parking lot and hit two motorcycles heading in the opposite direction. One motorcyclist died at the scene and another was seriously injured.

The vigil took place at the parking lot. News10NBC spoke to the mother of one of the riders.

“He had so much life in him and I’m really just at a loss for words and I want to thank everybody that came out. And I just want him to know I love him,” Chanderae Martin said.

Martin said her son’s name was Naz. Others mentioned their friend Glen. RPD has not released the name of the motorcyclist who died. News10NBC has reached out to RPD and will update this story once we have the name.

