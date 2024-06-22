Community honors fallen Marine Sgt. Javier Ortiz at 14th annual memorial 5K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of people hit the trail in Seneca Park on Saturday to honor a local hero at the 14th annual “Sergeant Javier Ortiz Memorial 5K.”

Ortiz was a local Marine who died serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The race’s director, Alfred Burgos, says this event is a way to honor Sgt. Ortiz while promoting health and wellness in the community.

“I’m committed to promoting health and wellness, also bringing awareness of minorities fighting in our wars,” Burgos said. “We’re very proud of what he did, of his contributions to our country!”

Burgos said he hopes this race will help people see the diversity of soldiers fighting to protect our country.

