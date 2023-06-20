Community honors life of enslaved woman in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Dozens of people gathered in Batavia on Juneteenth to honor the life of an enslaved woman.

Community members gathered at the grave site of Addy, a slave to an Episcopal priest in Batavia for 46 years. Her slave tasks began when she was just four years old.

Organizers say the service is intended to remind the public of the importance of recognizing and confronting the legacy of slavery in society today.

“I could not fathom how Batavia could have slaves, I don’t know why,” said Rev. Dr. Sheila Mccullough of East Bethany Presbyterian Church. “It just never in my mind. I never thought about that and then when I was forced with the idea I didn’t feel good about it at all.”

According to the grave marker, Addy died in 1857 at 50 years old. Organizers say it’s important to think about those who suffered and honor their sacrifices.